Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,882,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 1,713,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:NAV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,995. Navistar International has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Navistar International’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Navistar International will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Navistar International by 1,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 434,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Navistar International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Navistar International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,228,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,228,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.08 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

