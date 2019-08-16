NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Market Perform Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTAP. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on NetApp to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.45.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,841. NetApp has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $88.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 19.02%. NetApp’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,395,461.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,182,922.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $657,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,184.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NetApp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

