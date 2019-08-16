NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.19, RTT News reports. NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. 84,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,841. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. NetApp has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Cowen restated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.45.

In other news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 30,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $1,817,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,322.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,350,902.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

