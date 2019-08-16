NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Update

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 226,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NYSE NEU traded up $8.72 on Friday, hitting $471.80. 77,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $352.89 and a 1-year high of $472.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 47.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NewMarket will post 23.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

NEU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $512.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 29.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 41.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.