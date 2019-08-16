Newton Coin Project (NCP) Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last Week

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 37.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $134,673.00 and approximately $58.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and cfinex. During the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 179,907,873,854 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, cfinex, TradeOgre and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.