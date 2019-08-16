Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Align Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $221,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.08. 43,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.08 and its 200 day moving average is $272.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.62 and a one year high of $398.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total transaction of $5,453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,529.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 9,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.65, for a total transaction of $2,887,591.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,739.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $10,935,336. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.91.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

