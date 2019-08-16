Next Capital Management LLC Acquires 24,973 Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,973 shares during the quarter. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd makes up approximately 1.3% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 24.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Shares of NRK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.53. 1,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,185. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

