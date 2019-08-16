Next Capital Management LLC Buys 231 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 609.0% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 122,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,468 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $925,982.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,724.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 700 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $136,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,971.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,363 shares of company stock worth $16,429,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CME Group from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

CME traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.83. 47,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,706. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.23. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $216.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

