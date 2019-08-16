Next Capital Management LLC Buys 294 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after acquiring an additional 930,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,033 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,481,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,171,461,000 after purchasing an additional 55,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,213,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,972. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $284.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 41.50%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.15.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.