Next Capital Management LLC Has $881,000 Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1,019.5% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $253,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.62. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,095. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $110.15.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

