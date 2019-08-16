Next Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,808 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Next Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.8% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,409 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,175 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.