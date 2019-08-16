NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $3,072,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,290,515.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,585,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,787 shares of company stock valued at $10,945,435. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.74. The stock had a trading volume of 90,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,911. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $103.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.22. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $217.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $207.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

