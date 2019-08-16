NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Sunday, April 21st.

NFI Group stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.25. The company had a trading volume of 64,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.69. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$25.02 and a 12-month high of C$52.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76.

In other NFI Group news, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,148.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

