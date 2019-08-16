NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.75, but opened at $2.82. NIO shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 15,868,285 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NIO from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 32.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

