Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie lowered Nissan Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of NSANY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. 23,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,055. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $21.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

