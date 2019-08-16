Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Receives $48.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Rowe reduced their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:NBLX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,119. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.34. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Noble Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,352,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,204 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 12,284.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,227 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,306,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 128,430 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 71,896 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

