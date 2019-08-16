Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

NHYDY opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 0.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.