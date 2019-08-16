Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.71, 3,808,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 5,430,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Specifically, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 1,000,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $2,060,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 1,508,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $2,337,992.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,493,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,974,276 in the last three months.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 43.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,725,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,797 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 2,490.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,621,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,995,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 43.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,514 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,912 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

