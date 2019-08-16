Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Shares Up 2%

Nova Leap Health Corp (CVE:NLH)’s stock price shot up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, 9,648 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 40,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Nova Leap Health Company Profile (CVE:NLH)

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides personal home care and support services in the United States and Canada. Its services include companionship; cooking and meal preparation; dementia care; light housekeeping; respite care; transportation; personal care; medication reminders; and medication administration by nursing staff.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.