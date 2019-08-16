NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Insider Gregory A. Lang Sells 60,896 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) insider Gregory A. Lang sold 60,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $428,098.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 306,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,655. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,396 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,388,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 924,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,967 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

