Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NUAN. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $789,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,812.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,290 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.