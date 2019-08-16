nUSD Price Hits $0.97 on Exchanges (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, nUSD has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. nUSD has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nUSD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get nUSD alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.07 or 0.04700279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047301 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000944 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About nUSD

nUSD is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. nUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. nUSD’s official website is havven.io.

Buying and Selling nUSD

nUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.