Nutrien (NTR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nutrien (NYSE: NTR):

8/16/2019 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/31/2019 – Nutrien was given a new $61.00 price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Nutrien was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Nutrien had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

NTR traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Get Nutrien Ltd alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 354.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 340.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.9% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.