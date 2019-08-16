Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) COO Purchases $124,365.60 in Stock

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) COO Taylor L. Reid bought 45,060 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,462,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OAS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,256,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,876,312. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ifs Securities lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Williams Capital lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,523,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,789 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 406,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $18,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 209,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.