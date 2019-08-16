Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

OAS has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Capital cut Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered Oasis Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Oasis Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.78.

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $965.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.04. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.63 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.59% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 28.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

