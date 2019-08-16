Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 216.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 111,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period.

MDYV traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,721. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.91.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

