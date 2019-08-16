Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,831 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of Apache by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 80,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Apache by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Apache by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apache news, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $654,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $256,400 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apache stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 363,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,809. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.09. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.26.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

