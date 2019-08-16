Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $233,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,411,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 524,260 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $67,702,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,089,935.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 661,336 shares worth $86,643,260. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.04. 24,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,090. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $156.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

