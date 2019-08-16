Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 11,121 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,247.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $42.56. 4,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,760. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.