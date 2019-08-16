Octoin Coin Reaches Market Cap of $42,801.00 (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0771 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Octoin Coin has a total market cap of $42,801.00 and $51,022.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00265226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.75 or 0.01301436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00094854 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octoin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.