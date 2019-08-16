Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading Up 6.7%

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) was up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 5,092,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,654,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ODP shares. BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $852.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Office Depot Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 635,019 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,982,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 1,028,172 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Office Depot by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 392,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Depot by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 138,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

