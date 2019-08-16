Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.66, approximately 715,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 632,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

OIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.62.

The stock has a market cap of $769.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.83 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $264.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.73 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth $10,792,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,286 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 1st quarter worth $6,046,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth $4,688,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,272,000.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

