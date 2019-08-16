OLXA (OLXA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,919.00

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, OLXA has traded 55% lower against the US dollar. OLXA has a total market capitalization of $645,006.00 and $21,919.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OLXA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00266171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.01315039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022455 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00094766 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000442 BTC.

OLXA Token Profile

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,344,349,110 tokens. The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OLXA’s official website is www.olxacoin.com. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin.

OLXA Token Trading

OLXA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EtherFlyer and Coinlim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OLXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

