Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $924,732.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market capitalization of $924,732.00 and approximately $2,088.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00015800 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00724880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,572 coins and its circulating supply is 562,256 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.