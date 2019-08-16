Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,240,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,374,022 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for about 1.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $347,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $135,975,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,817 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 657,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,876,000 after purchasing an additional 631,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,767,000 after purchasing an additional 597,017 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,239,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,480,000 after purchasing an additional 567,221 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.30.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

In other news, Chairman John Wren sold 60,541 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $4,833,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

