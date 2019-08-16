Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 396,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 431,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onconova Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

In related news, major shareholder Tyndall Capital Partners L. P sold 10,927 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $30,923.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,765 shares of company stock valued at $40,646. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 61.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.70.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,153.42% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

