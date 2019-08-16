OP Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. OP Coin has a total market cap of $33,601.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OP Coin has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One OP Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00028292 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002390 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00144994 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003976 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,421.88 or 1.00632433 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000442 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OP Coin Profile

OPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here. OP Coin’s official website is opcoin.info. The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OP Coin

OP Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

