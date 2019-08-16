O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $2.62 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.00.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,301 shares of company stock worth $479,036. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,221,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,786. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $314.14 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

