Orinda Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust makes up 2.5% of Orinda Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 46,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 283,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $39.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.14.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.37 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. Capital One Financial began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

