Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires C$105,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,000.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total value of C$260,100.00.

On Monday, June 24th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.36, for a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$166,500.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Osisko Mining Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.08 million and a P/E ratio of -14.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Beacon Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

