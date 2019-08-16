Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) Major Shareholder Ira Sochet Buys 44,993 Shares

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 44,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $514,719.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ira Sochet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Ira Sochet purchased 1,719 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.87.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Ira Sochet purchased 1,275 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $18,793.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Ira Sochet purchased 9,473 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,105.67.

On Thursday, July 18th, Ira Sochet purchased 22,497 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $329,806.02.

On Friday, July 12th, Ira Sochet purchased 1,100 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $16,115.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Ira Sochet purchased 4,874 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $70,819.22.

On Friday, June 7th, Ira Sochet purchased 67,211 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,015.45.

On Monday, May 20th, Ira Sochet purchased 8,000 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Ira Sochet purchased 27,941 shares of Otelco stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $428,056.12.

OTEL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Otelco Inc has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter. Otelco had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 78.93%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otelco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otelco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Otelco by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Otelco Company Profile

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

