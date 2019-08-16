Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Shares of OTW traded down A$0.20 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$4.08 ($2.89). The company had a trading volume of 117,478 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $210.54 million and a PE ratio of 28.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.11. Over The Wire has a one year low of A$3.43 ($2.43) and a one year high of A$5.64 ($4.00). The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.92.

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, and data center co-location, and cloud and managed services for corporate clients in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

