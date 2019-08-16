Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Director W Howard Morris Sells 2,773 Shares of Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $151,655.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE OC traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $54.24. 8,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,179,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,656,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,417,000 after acquiring an additional 608,528 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

