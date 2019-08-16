Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 533,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,559. Pacific Drilling has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 827.67% and a negative return on equity of 129.34%.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

