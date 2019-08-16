Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 163,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Panhandle Oil and Gas alerts:

NYSE PHX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,086. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In related news, VP Freda Rose Webb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $70,580. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1,732.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 78.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panhandle Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.