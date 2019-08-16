Paragon Price Tops $0.0286 on Major Exchanges (PRG)

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Paragon has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $258.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paragon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Tidex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paragon Token Profile

Paragon’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,936,520 tokens. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

