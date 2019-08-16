PARETO Rewards 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,270.00 (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. PARETO Rewards has a market capitalization of $175,737.00 and approximately $8,270.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARETO Rewards has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One PARETO Rewards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARETO Rewards alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.48 or 0.04902134 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047999 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000240 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000942 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About PARETO Rewards

PARETO is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,059,682 tokens. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork. PARETO Rewards’ official message board is blog.pareto.network. The official website for PARETO Rewards is pareto.network.

Buying and Selling PARETO Rewards

PARETO Rewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARETO Rewards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARETO Rewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARETO Rewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.