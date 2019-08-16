Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Short Interest Update

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKOH. B. Riley reduced their target price on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of PKOH traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,796. The company has a market capitalization of $348.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Park-Ohio has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Edward F. Crawford bought 12,532 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $375,458.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,497,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,870,343. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James W. Wert bought 2,500 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,438.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,613 shares of company stock worth $678,307 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 453.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 403.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.