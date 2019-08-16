Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 114,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 53,085 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of HYMB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. 171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,022. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.20 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57.

