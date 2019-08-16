Parkside Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.24. 139,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,784. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.43. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCK shares. BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

